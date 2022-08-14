Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $16.66 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

