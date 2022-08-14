Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,965,000 after purchasing an additional 92,255 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $205.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.02. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06.

