Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 940.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.42.

FANG stock opened at $133.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

