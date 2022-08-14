Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $22,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

