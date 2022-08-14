Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter worth $3,054,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter worth $4,599,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter worth $1,789,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter worth $1,022,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $4,599,000.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance

Shares of MCAAU opened at $10.21 on Friday. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

