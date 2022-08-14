MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,481 ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $25.40 on Friday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.95.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.05. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €30.50 ($31.12) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.35.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

