MQS Management LLC Grows Stock Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 75.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth about $1,516,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 837.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,918,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,880 shares during the last quarter. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of YPF stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.83. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $5.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.46. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YPF. UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

