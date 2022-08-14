MQS Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Lear by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Lear by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,826,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Lear by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Lear by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Lear by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 21,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LEA. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lear to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Lear Stock Up 1.1 %

LEA stock opened at $152.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.48. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $118.38 and a 52 week high of $195.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $828,813.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,767.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $828,813.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,767.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,188. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

