MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.0 %

APH opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average is $71.96. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

