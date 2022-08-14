MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Andersons by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Andersons by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Andersons during the first quarter worth $216,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Andersons during the first quarter worth $405,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Andersons by 4.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $31,305.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,168 shares in the company, valued at $15,775,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 806 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $31,305.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,775,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $92,253.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,542,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANDE shares. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Andersons stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.69. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 18.95%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

