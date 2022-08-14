MQS Management LLC Purchases 490 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

MQS Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,331,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,812,000 after acquiring an additional 304,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1,583.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 149,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after buying an additional 140,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

AWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.44.

NYSE AWI opened at $92.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.04. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

