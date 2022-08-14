MQS Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Aflac by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,907 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac Stock Up 2.2 %

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $64.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

