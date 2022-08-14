MQS Management LLC Purchases New Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GATX by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GATX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in GATX by 9.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in GATX by 34.1% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.29. GATX Co. has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). GATX had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

