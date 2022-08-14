MQS Management LLC Sells 816 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MQS Management LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $10,549,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.8% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.