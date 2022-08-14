MQS Management LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 155.8% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,614 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 180,896 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,351.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,188.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,680,000 after purchasing an additional 715,035 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total transaction of $124,775.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,634.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total transaction of $124,775.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,634.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,609 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $92.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

