MQS Management LLC Takes $252,000 Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 3,973.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $62.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.39. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $25,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $75,266.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,863.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $25,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,490 shares of company stock valued at $138,595. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

