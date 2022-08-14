MQS Management LLC Takes Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,998 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AppFolio by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APPF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

AppFolio Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $112.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average of $105.37. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $139.99.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppFolio news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 10,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $1,034,104.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 596,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,000,012.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 7,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $641,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,550,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,176 shares of company stock worth $3,839,919. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Further Reading

