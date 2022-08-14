MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,990,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after buying an additional 49,306 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 810,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 365,520 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,510,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

CPG opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.26. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $772.43 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPG shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

