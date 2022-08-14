MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $146,000 Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 178.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 255.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 393,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 282,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth about $931,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of GT stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

