MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 396.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,231 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,148 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.6 %

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NYSE DAL opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.