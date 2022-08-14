MUFG Securities EMEA plc Lowers Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,020 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 46.5% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Corning by 12.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Corning by 8.7% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Corning by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corning Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW opened at $37.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.