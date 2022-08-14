MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New $3.77 Million Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $878,654,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,435 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,957,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,183,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

