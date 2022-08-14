MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 389,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,053,000. Bank of America accounts for about 0.2% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501,064 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 6.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,264,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,551,000 after acquiring an additional 701,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

BAC opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

