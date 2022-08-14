MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 21,101 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,101 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,147 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 25,676 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $238.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.23.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

