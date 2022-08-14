MUFG Securities EMEA plc Trims Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 228,100 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 18.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,067 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 117,410 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 31,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in General Motors by 92.4% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 27,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 244,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

Shares of GM opened at $39.48 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

