MurAll Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $301,245.00 (PAINT)

MurAll (PAINT) traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One MurAll coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MurAll has a market capitalization of $942,827.52 and $301,245.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MurAll has traded 106.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MurAll alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,264.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00126753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035766 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00064974 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,017,201,590 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art.

Buying and Selling MurAll

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MurAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MurAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.