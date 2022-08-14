Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,238.60

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,238.60 ($14.97) and traded as high as GBX 1,268 ($15.32). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,260 ($15.22), with a volume of 172,824 shares traded.
Murray International Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 812.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,238.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,229.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80.
Murray International Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,548.39%.
Insider Transactions at Murray International Trust
About Murray International Trust
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
