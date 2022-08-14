Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,238.60

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,238.60 ($14.97) and traded as high as GBX 1,268 ($15.32). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,260 ($15.22), with a volume of 172,824 shares traded.

Murray International Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 812.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,238.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,229.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80.

Get Murray International Trust alerts:

Murray International Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,548.39%.

Insider Transactions at Murray International Trust

About Murray International Trust

In other news, insider Alexandra Mackesy acquired 2,340 shares of Murray International Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($15.18) per share, for a total transaction of £29,390.40 ($35,512.81).

(Get Rating)

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.