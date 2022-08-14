MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Short Interest Update

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,200 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 751,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYMD. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of MYMD stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 272,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,021. MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $9.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression.

