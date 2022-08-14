MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Tops One Day Volume of $42.01 Million

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00011952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $90.18 million and approximately $42.01 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,655.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004111 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00037415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00128029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00065132 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

ALICE is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

