National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 303,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

NESR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. National Bankshares lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, April 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 843,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 100,305 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 112,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NESR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.87. 110,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,180. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $13.28.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

