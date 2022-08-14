National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,846 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.68% of National Fuel Gas worth $42,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1,010.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $1,030,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 43.7% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 18.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of NFG stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 795,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.32%.

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

