Needham & Company LLC Increases N-able (NYSE:NABL) Price Target to $11.00

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, N-able currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

N-able Stock Performance

NYSE NABL opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. N-able has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 144.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On N-able

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. N-able had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NABL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in N-able by 298.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in N-able during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in N-able during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in N-able during the first quarter worth about $99,000.

About N-able

(Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Stories

