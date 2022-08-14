Needham & Company LLC Lowers OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target to $4.00

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
OppFi Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of OPFI stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. OppFi has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $322.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.21.
Insider Activity at OppFi
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 479.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OppFi Company Profile
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OppFi (OPFI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.