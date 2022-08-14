Needham & Company LLC Lowers OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target to $4.00

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

OppFi Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. OppFi has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $322.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Activity at OppFi

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other OppFi news, Director Theodore G. Schwartz acquired 13,577 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $48,062.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at $420,236.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore G. Schwartz purchased 14,545 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $45,816.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 166,481 shares in the company, valued at $524,415.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 117,940 shares of company stock worth $386,631. Corporate insiders own 88.69% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 479.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OppFi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

