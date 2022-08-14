NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NEO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $17.00 target price on NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.54.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Stock Up 2.7 %

NeoGenomics stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 5,912.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,435,000 after buying an additional 3,551,602 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 236.9% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,529 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,566,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,174,000 after purchasing an additional 991,030 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,846,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 838,228 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 314.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 511,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 388,087 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.