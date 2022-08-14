Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Short Interest Update

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 6,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nerdy

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 100,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,270,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,050,405.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 63,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $195,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,037,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,105,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,095,965 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,291 and sold 70,850 shares valued at $212,401. Insiders own 31.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,012,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 779,353 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,297,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 760,917 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,613,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 538,784 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 321.6% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 576,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 439,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 316.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 464,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 352,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Trading Up 14.7 %

Shares of NRDY stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,187. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. Nerdy has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. Equities analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

