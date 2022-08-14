Nerve Finance Tops One Day Volume of $704,707.00 (NRV)

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Nerve Finance has a market capitalization of $338,366.15 and approximately $704,707.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nerve Finance has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,570.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004098 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00128033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00063442 BTC.

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

Nerve Finance (NRV) is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance.

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars.

