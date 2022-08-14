Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Up 24.7% in July

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 605,400 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 485,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 744,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Neuronetics

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 13,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $47,156.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 390,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,959.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 13,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $47,156.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 390,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,959.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 63,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $236,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,716.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 110,632 shares of company stock valued at $275,932 and sold 79,533 shares valued at $293,135. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Neuronetics by 338.8% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 490,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 378,588 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 846,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 300,651 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 279,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth about $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of STIM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 120,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $120.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.09.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 62.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

