New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 316,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

NVSAW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 117,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,902. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13. New Vista Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06.

