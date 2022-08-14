NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 2,605 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,782,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 66,855 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

TSM stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

