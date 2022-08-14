NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Chemed by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chemed Stock Performance

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed stock opened at $490.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $480.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.07 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

