NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at $562,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

