NewEdge Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,570 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.