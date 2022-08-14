NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $703,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.67.

Cigna Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $290.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $291.39. The company has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,060 shares of company stock worth $22,996,508. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

