NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $799,000 Stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,737 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,845,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,779,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $46.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.