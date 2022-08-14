NewEdge Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,403 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $208.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.28 and its 200 day moving average is $200.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

