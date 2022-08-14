NewEdge Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 76.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.75.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $506.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $437.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.85. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. MSCI’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

