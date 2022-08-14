NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,999 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $233.01 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 105.91 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.67.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.80.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

