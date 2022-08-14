NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 115 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $1,429,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $629.50.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $478.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $463.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

