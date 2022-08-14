News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Down 28.7% in July

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 991,300 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 743,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWS. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 310.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in News by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in News by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

News Trading Up 0.9 %

News Announces Dividend

NWS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,681. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. News has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

