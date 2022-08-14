NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Short Interest Up 43.3% in July

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the July 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of NEXGEL

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEXGEL in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in NEXGEL during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in NEXGEL during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NEXGEL Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXGL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 29,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,296. NEXGEL has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEXGEL ( NASDAQ:NXGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of NEXGEL to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

NEXGEL Company Profile

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

